The minister for tourism, arts and culture says tourists should be given ‘deeper and more meaningful experiences’.

SHAH ALAM: Tourism, arts and culture minister Tiong King Sing has urged the hospitality industry to look beyond providing basic quality of services.

They should focus on customising their services to fit the needs of their guests and create “seamless experiences” that leave a lasting impression.

“The landscape of tourism has changed, and tourists do not want the old travel pattern of rushing here and there to the normal attractions,” he said.

“They are looking for deeper and more meaningful experiences (to learn) about our local culture, attraction, ecological treasures, and cuisine.”

He also hailed the significant contribution to the economy made by business leisure travellers as they are willing to invest in “premium experiences, accommodations, dining” and other amenities.

Tiong’s remarks came at a ceremony to award the ministry’s 5-star city hotel rating on the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel in i-City Shah Alam.