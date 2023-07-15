Transport minister Loke Siew Fook says this is an initiative to help the B40 group get a driving licence.

JELEBU: The MyLesen B2 programme has benefitted 756 recipients in seven districts in Negeri Sembilan.

Transport minister Loke Siew Fook said 363 of them were from the Orang Asli community.

“The unity government understands how important the B2 licence is in empowering the people’s mobility to expand employment, education and economic opportunities, especially in rural communities.

“The government, through the Road Transport Department (JPJ) and driving institutes, will come to selected locations near homes to organise courses and written tests without the need for the applicants to travel far away from home to get their driving licence,” he said when speaking at the launch of the state-level MyLesen B2 Programme at Dewan Orang Titi here today.

Present were transport ministry secretary-general M Jana Santhiran and JPJ director-general Rospiagos Taha.

He said the MyLesen programme was an initiative by the government to help the B40 group to get a driving licence that would enable them to improve their socioeconomic status and household income through job opportunities, especially in the gig economy.

Loke said the initiative encouraged motorcyclists to ride carefully and increased the public’s awareness of compliance with traffic rules and regulations.

One of those who obtained his licence, Kent Lawrence Junkhen, 48, from Kampung Chennah, said he now felt safer riding his motorcycle to work.

“All this time I’ve been riding a motorcycle without a licence. I always used to worry about getting sued if I got into an accident. All this time, my movements were quite limited – travelling only from home to work or nearby locations,” he said.

Loke said the ministry had allocated RM2.7 million to implement the MyLesen B2 Programme involving 9,000 recipients this year.