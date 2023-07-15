Police have remanded the babysitter, a local woman, for four days from Thursday.

IPOH: A six-month-old baby girl has died in hospital after two days in a coma after suspected abuse by her babysitter.

Ipoh district police chief, Yahaya Hassan said the babysitter is believed to have been looking after the baby since March as both parents were working in Australia.

The baby was unconscious when brought to hospital in an ambulance, accompanied by her babysitter, on July 12 and remained in a coma for two days at the paediatric intensive care unit.

He said doctors suspected the baby had been abused after finding bruises on her body. A post-mortem examination found the cause of death to be blunt force trauma to the head.

The babysitter, a local woman, has been remanded for four days from Thursday.