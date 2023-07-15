DAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook says Aminuddin Harun had been a leader who had the interest of all communities at heart.

PETALING JAYA: Negeri Sembilan DAP will back Aminuddin Harun for a second term as menteri besar, should Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional successfully retain power after the state assembly elections.

DAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook said Aminuddin, who is the state PH chairman, has the party’s full support as he has proven to be a leader who is dedicated to the cause and cares for the people.

“Aminuddin has (also) demonstrated that he is a menteri besar who has been fair and just to all the people in Negeri Sembilan. Tonight, I want to say this … I salute and respect him as our menteri besar,” he said at a party dinner in Seremban.

Loke added that he would convey the state DAP’s stand to PH chairman Anwar Ibrahim.

Negeri Sembilan is one of the six states heading for the polls on Aug 12. The others are Selangor, Penang, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu.

PH formed the state government in Negeri Sembilan after winning 20 seats in the 2018 general election. BN won the remaining 16.