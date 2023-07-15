Bersatu youth chief Wan Ahmad Fayshal Wan Ahmad Kamal says Dr Mahathir Mohamad should have challenged the result if he thought voters were bribed.

SHAH ALAM: A Bersatu leader has dismissed former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s claim that he lost in Langkawi due to bribery in the 15th general election (GE15), calling it “unfounded”.

Bersatu youth chief Wan Ahmad Fayshal Wan Ahmad Kamal said if Mahathir truly believed the claim, he should have submitted a petition to challenge the result for the Langkawi seat.

“Why didn’t he (Mahathir) submit a petition?”

“I think (the allegation) is unfounded. The Langkawi MP has also responded to it. So he (Mahathir) just needs to acknowledge that it was a free and fair election,” he added.

Wan Fayhsal also said that he would not want to prolong the matter as it does not benefit Mahathir nor Perikatan Nasional (PN).

“We all know that Mahathir is supporting PN at the moment, so I don’t think that remark would help him, nor us,” he said.

Yesterday, Utusan Malaysia quoted Mahathir as saying that he lost the Langkawi seat in GE15 due to corrupt practices.

Mahathir said he had spoken to a voter in Langkawi, who claimed that he did not vote for the former prime minister because Mahathir did not give money.

Mahathir, who also lost his deposit in the polls, claimed he lost over 14,000 votes due to such corrupt practices.

Earlier today, FMT reported that Langkawi MP Suhaimi Abdullah dismissed Mahathir’s allegations, saying that he was not involved in any “corrupt practices”.

The Kedah Bersatu chief added that he had no reason to bribe voters as he was sure he would lose to the then Pejuang chairman.

He said he felt sure Mahathir “would win” having been an MP for nine terms and defending the Langkawi seat he won in 2018.

We are live on Telegram, subscribe here for breaking news and the latest announcements.