Anwar Ibrahim says steps are being taken to boost income of padi farmers from RM1,200 to RM1,800 a month.

ALOR SETAR: The government will ensure that the well-being of padi farmers is protected by increasing their income, says Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

In this connection, he said several pilot projects on the five-season crop over two years for padi cultivation had been undertaken to boost padi production.

These were undertaken by the Muda Agricultural Development Authority (Mada) and Kedah Zakat Board.

Anwar said RM3 billion was needed to upgrade infrastructure in padi planting areas to enable the implementation of this five-season crop.

As such, Anwar urged farmers to give their cooperation to make a success of this programme to boost padi output and increase their income.

He said the government wanted to ensure high income for padi farmers, increasing it from RM1,200 to RM1,800 a month.

The prime minister said this when speaking at the Kedah-level “Sentuhan Madani” programme with farmers, breeders, fishermen, tappers and smallholders at the Mada headquarters here today.

Present were deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, agriculture and food security minister Mohamad Sabu, home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, communications and digital minister Fahmi Fadzil and chief secretary to the government Zuki Ali.

Anwar said among the infrastructure that needed to be upgraded were irrigation systems and roads.

He said local padi output was crucial to ensure self-sufficiency in food production, as stated in the National Agrofood Policy.

Anwar said the country cannot import all the rice it needs. “If anything happens, we must have self-sufficiency,” he added.