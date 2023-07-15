PETALING JAYA: Police have confirmed receiving two reports about the death of a 10-year-old girl, Dea Maisarah Bada, whose father said she died as a result of negligence by Hospital Tengku Ampuan Rahimah in Klang.

Selangor police chief Hussein Omar Khan said the reports were lodged by the hospital and the girl’s father, Bernama reported.

He said “a detailed, comprehensive, fair and impartial investigation will be carried out on reports by both the hospital and the parent”.

The case had come to the attention of health minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa, who said on Sunday that the authorities were investigating the incident.

Her comment came after a video clip was widely shared on social media showing Dea Maisarah’s father, Bada Hussein, accusing the hospital of negligence.

He also alleged that hospital staff had filed a police report alleging that his daughter died from negligence on the part of the family when they brought her to hospital.

Hospital director Dr Zulkarnain Rawi said Dea Maisarah was in a weak condition when she was brought to the hospital.

Anyone with information on the case should contact the nearest police station or contact investigating officer, Inspector Natalie Anak Allin at 03-5514 5222 or 019-6422985, Selangor police said.