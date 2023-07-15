The suspect is believed to have also broken the windshields and windows of nine other cars in the Lebuh Batu Nilam area.

SHAH ALAM: Police have arrested a man suspected of setting several cars on fire in Bandar Bukit Tinggi, Klang, recently.

South Klang district police chief Cha Hoong Fong said the suspect, aged 53, was detained near the scene of the arson at 5.30pm two days ago.

“He tested positive for drugs and has six other convictions for criminal activities and drug use.

“He has been remanded for a week,” he said in a statement today.

The man, who is unemployed, is being investigated under Section 435 of the Penal Code for mischief by fire, Section 427 for mischief that leads to property damage and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Yesterday, a video that showed a man setting several cars on fire in Klang went viral.

Cha said the suspect is also believed to have broken the windshields and windows of nine other cars in the Lebuh Batu Nilam area. This means a total of 15 vehicles were damaged, he added.

He urged those with information on the case to call South Klang police at 03-3376 2222 or the nearest police station.