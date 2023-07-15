The plan, expected to be announced in August, will complement the Payung Rahmah initiative, says minister Salahuddin Ayub.

JOHOR BAHRU: After helping a million people through the Payung Rahmah initiative, the government is coming out with a Rahmah economic plan to help reduce living costs.

“This plan will complement the Payung Rahmah initiative and is expected to be launched by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim at the beginning of August,” said domestic trade and cost of living minister Salahuddin Ayub.

He said the Payung Rahmah initiative introduced in April had helped more than a million people, especially those from the low-income group (B40) and the hardcore poor.

The Rahmah economic plan will have various programmes specifically for certain target groups.

Asked about the approval given to 37 companies to import a total of 285,700 tonnes of refined white sugar this year, Salahuddin said the approval was a proactive step to ensure a stable sugar supply.

He said the ministry wanted to ensure that consumers do not face any sugar supply problems even if they live in rural areas.

“Sometimes there is a lack of supply in some locations, for example in Johor Bahru, Alor Setar or Limbang (Sarawak). So, continue to lodge a report with us and we will try to provide supplies within a few hours,” he said.