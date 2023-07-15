He will step down as BAM president after the 2024 Olympic Games and as OCM president after the 2028 games.

KUALA LUMPUR: Norza Zakaria is to step down as president of the Badminton Association of Malaysia after the Olympic Games next year and as president of the Olympic Council of Malaysia after the 2028 games.

Norza has led BAM since 2017 and OCM since 2018. He will end his second term as BAM president and complete his tenure as OCM president in 2025.

He said he would focus more on his services internationally and other personal interests.

In April, he was appointed as honorary president of Badminton Asia for the 2023-2027 term before being recently elected as chairman of the Sports for All Committee of the Olympic Council of Asia.

He said he was announcing his retirement early to give sufficient time to find the right person to lead BAM.

“As a good organisation, we need a succession plan, one cannot leave abruptly as the transition period needs to be seamless. We are talking about sponsorships, the structure, coaches, players and council members… I think one year is sufficient to identify the right person.

“We need to get someone who can bring BAM to the next level. It is not an easy task because we are a badminton-crazy nation… everyone is focusing on what we do in BAM and the badminton scene,” he said.

He said BAM would also conduct a proper process, including consulting youth and sports minister Hannah Yeoh, stakeholders and sponsors in a bid to find his successor.

He hoped the next leader will have a passion and share the same vision to ensure Malaysia remains a badminton powerhouse.

Asked if he is eyeing a post in the International Olympic Council, Norza replied: “Well, let’s wait and see. Of course, as an administrator, you want to be part of this kind of organisation. Hopefully, I will reach there one day,” he said.