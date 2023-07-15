The Selangor Pakatan Harapan chief says the youth party seemed to be distancing itself from the unity coalition.

PETALING JAYA: Pakatan Harapan (PH) will assess the impact of Muda contesting solo in the upcoming state elections when deliberating the youth party’s application to join the coalition, said Selangor menteri besar Amirudin Shari.

Amirudin, who is PKR vice-president, said he is not involved in the decision-making on Muda’s application as it fell under the purview of PH’s presidential council.

“But we will look at the impact and consequence (of them running solo). It seems like Muda is indirectly distancing itself from us,” said Amirudin who is also the Selangor PH chief, after attending a PKR Youth event here.

Last month, Muda president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman announced that his party will contest in the forthcoming elections in six states on its own.

This means the party will clash with PH and Barisan Nasional (BN) in the state polls, despite being a part of the government bloc in the Dewan Rakyat.

Muda had applied to join PH before the 15th general election (GE15) last November but there had been no progress. Muda and PH had agreed on an electoral pact for GE15.

Syed Saddiq also denied Muda decided to contest the state elections alone due to failed seat discussions with PH, stating that “nothing like that has happened”.

On June 20, Muda information chief Luqman Long said his party and PH had yet to commence any seat negotiations for the upcoming state elections.

In response, PH communications director Fahmi Fadzil said PH will conclude its seat negotiations with BN before entering into discussions with other electoral partners, such as Muda.

On Thursday, Muda unveiled its first batch of candidates for the upcoming Aug 12 state elections. The party is targeting to contest fewer than 10% of the total seats in the state elections.