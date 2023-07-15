Anwar Ibrahim says this will include repairs of staff quarters, construction of infrastructure and additional facilities.

KULIM: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim today announced the approval of an allocation of RM150 million for the maintenance of facilities of agencies under the home ministry.

Anwar said the government had approved an allocation of RM45 million specifically for the repair and upgrading work and procurement of equipment at 117 General Operations Force (GOF) control posts and RM40 million for Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom)-related infrastructure and facilities.

“For Royal Malaysia Police quarters with broken floors, problematic toilets, I’ve approved an allocation of RM50 million (for the maintenance of police stations and quarters).

“I also approved RM15 million for the Prisons Department (to repair quarters and facilities).”

Anwar was speaking at the Malaysia Madani programme with the police’s internal security and public order department at the Kulim GOF Battalion 2 here today.

Also present were home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Razarudin Husain.

Anwar, who is also the finance minister, said the relevant ministries and parties must table the action plan for projects under this RM150 million allocation at the coming Cabinet meeting.

“I’ve announced today. On Monday, there must be action from the finance ministry.

“The IGP, home ministry secretary-general and minister can check on the progress.

“It means at the coming Cabinet meeting, the reports must be on the table regarding my announcement today.

“We do not want anyone to think that the minister or prime minister’s job is just to make announcements, but not implement them,” he said.

Anwar said that the government has overall provided a total allocation of RM350 million this year to upgrade facilities for the welfare of personnel for agencies under the home ministry.

In the 2023 budget, the government provided a development allocation of RM200 million for the maintenance of staff quarters for the police and prisons department.