The father of 10-year-old Dea Maisarah claims his daughter became stiff after blood was drawn and was then pronounced dead.

PETALING JAYA: An investigation is being carried out into the death of a 10-year-old girl who died while receiving treatment at Hospital Tengku Ampuan Rahimah (HTAR) in Klang, Selangor.

Health minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa, who expressed her condolences over the death of Dea Maisarah Bada on Sunday, said “the authorities are currently investigating this incident” and called for the family’s privacy to be respected.

A video has been widely shared on social media showing Dea Maisarah’s father, Bada Hussein, accusing the hospital of negligence.

Bada said he had received a call from his wife on Sunday informing him that Dea Maisarah, who had a fever and a cold, suddenly experienced difficulty breathing.

He took his daughter to HTAR and waited for around 45 minutes for her to receive treatment. Her oxygen levels dropped and his daughter’s hands and feet had to be bound as she resisted a doctor’s attempts to draw blood, he said.

After the blood was drawn, Dea Maisarah became stiff and was then pronounced dead, he said.

He alleged that hospital staff then filed a police report in which it was alleged that Dea Maisarah died due to negligence on the part of the family when they brought her to HTAR.

Yesterday, hospital director Dr Zulkarnain Rawi said Dea Maisarah was in a weak condition when she was brought to the hospital. While the girl received “appropriate treatment” by emergency specialists, she could not be saved.

Zulkarnain said the hospital’s forensic department is thoroughly investigating the girl’s death.