Having multiple service providers will encourage competition and improve the delivery of public services, say graft fighter and economist.

PETALING JAYA: The government should explain why MyEG Services Bhd was recently given the green light to continue as its revenue collection agent.

Pushpan Murugiah, CEO of the Center to Combat Corruption and Cronyism (C4), said the government should disclose the criteria it used to come to the decision.

He also said Putrajaya must explain why MyEG’s contract to provide online services for the immigration department was extended despite the department announcing in February its intention to take back the management of all immigration services and processes by 2025.

“There should be transparency in the appointment process,” Pushpan told FMT.

“The many issues that we face as a nation (stem from) the fact that appointments of vendors and service providers are always done in secrecy.”

He added that having multiple service providers would encourage competition and improve the delivery of public services.

Geoffrey Williams of the Malaysia University of Science and Technology agreed, stating that the entry of more service providers would make services more accessible to the public and encourage the provision of cheaper and faster services.

The economist said it would also help improve revenue collection across government services.

“It is also important that these concessions are not private monopolies or cartels,” said Williams.

He added that the government should allow authorities and MPs to scrutinise the award process when called upon to do so.

On July 7, MyEG announced to Bursa Malaysia that the finance ministry had agreed to extend the company’s appointment as the government agent for revenue collection.

The e-government services provider said discussions were ongoing about the terms of the extension.