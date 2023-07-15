Kedah menteri besar Sanusi Nor says he has written to Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah to explain his remarks.

PETALING JAYA: Kedah menteri besar Sanusi Nor has apologised to the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah for remarks he made regarding the appointment of the state’s menteri besar.

In a statement, the PAS elections director also said he had written to the Selangor ruler explaining the true meaning of his remarks which had been distorted by Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN).

“I was informed by palace officials that the Sultan of Selangor read my letter yesterday,” he said, without revealing anything more about its contents.

Meanwhile, Sanusi, who is being probed over his remarks, confirmed that he had also given his statement to the police.

At a recent ceramah, Sanusi allegedly insulted the sultan by appearing to question his choice of Amirudin Shari as Selangor menteri besar.

Sanusi had reportedly drawn a comparison between the Kedah and Selangor sultans and said the Kedah ruler would not have appointed someone like Amirudin.

On Wednesday, Inspector-General of Police Razarudin Husain said the police had opened investigation papers into Sanusi.

Yesterday, Emran Kadir, a member of the Selangor Council of the Royal Court said Sanusi’s comments were an insult as the sultan has the prerogative to appoint the menteri besar for Selangor.

We are live on Telegram, subscribe here for breaking news and the latest announcements.