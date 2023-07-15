The state government had earlier requested the sum to build five new water treatment plants.

KOTA BHARU: The Kelantan state government does not need the RM8 billion it had requested to solve the water issues in the state, said economy minister Rafizi Ramli.

The state only required the addition of another water treatment plant at a cost of RM1.5 billion, he added.

“The production of treated water by existing treatment plants stands at around 500 million litres a day, while daily demand for treated water in Kelantan is at 600 million litres.

“With an additional water treatment plant, which will hopefully be approved, water production will stand at 700 million litres a day,” he told reporters after attending the Madani roadshow for the Pasir Tumboh state constituency in Kampung Parit Limbat here today.

When asked to provide details on the state government’s request for RM8 billion, Rafizi said it had suggested constructing five water treatment plants to solve the state’s long-standing water issues.

“During meetings, we had said that we don’t see the need for RM8 billion as existing water treatment plants can produce 500 million litres of treated water daily, but we are ready to consider another plant with an allocation of RM1.5 billion that will raise treated water production to 700 million litres a day,” he said, cautioning that details of the allocation were still being finalised.

“If approved, the RM1.5 billion is an addition to the RM500 million announced by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and the RM1 billion by deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi previously,” he added.