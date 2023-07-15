Law and institutional reform minister Azalina Othman Said says an apology is not a legal defence in criminal law.

PETALING JAYA: Law and institutional reform minister Azalina Othman Said has reminded Sanusi Nor that his apology to the Sultan of Selangor is insufficient to absolve him for remarks he made regarding the appointment of the state’s menteri besar.

Azalina said politicians and those in power must realise that they have the power to influence others with their speech, especially during election season.

“Anyone who raises divisive issues, disrupts public order, and shows disrespect towards the rulers must remember that doing so is a breach of the law, and the case does not go away with an apology.

“This is because an apology is not a legal defence in criminal law,” she said in a Facebook post.

She added the freedom of expression enshrined under Article 10 of the Federal Constitution is not without limits, especially in order to keep the peace.

Azalina was commenting on a statement by Kedah menteri besar saying that he had apologised to the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, for remarks he made regarding the appointment of the state’s menteri besar.

Sanusi, who is also PAS elections director, said he had written to the Selangor ruler explaining the true meaning of his remarks, which he claimed had been distorted by Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN).

He added that he was informed by palace officials that the Sultan of Selangor read his letter yesterday. However, Sanusi did not reveal anything more about the contents of his letter.

Meanwhile, Sanusi, who is being probed over his remarks, confirmed that he had also given his statement to the police.

At a recent ceramah, Sanusi allegedly insulted the sultan by appearing to question his choice of Amirudin Shari as Selangor menteri besar.

Sanusi had reportedly drawn a comparison between the Kedah and Selangor sultans and said the Kedah ruler would not have appointed someone like Amirudin.

On Wednesday, Inspector-General of Police Razarudin Husain said the police had opened investigation papers into Sanusi.