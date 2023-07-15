Puad Zarkashi takes tourism, arts and culture minister Tiong King Sing to task over his failure to address the issue that involves thousands of tourists.

PETALING JAYA: An Umno leader has lamented the conditions under which passengers are being moved from the KLIA main building to the international departures terminal.

Umno Supreme Council member Puad Zarkashi slammed Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB), especially over the use of the shuttle buses which are usually filled to the brim.

He said that KLIA is an important gateway for foreign tourists and Malaysia’s image is tarnished when tourists are “packed like sardines” into the shuttle buses between the two buildings.

“Passengers and tourists are crammed into these buses with some also carrying their hand luggage. I really pity the senior citizens (in this situation).

“Is this what we call Malaysian hospitality?” he said in a Facebook post.

Puad also took tourism, arts and culture minister Tiong King Sing to task over his failure to address the issue.

“This involves thousands of tourists every day. Why is he silent?”

“Doesn’t he want to visit KLIA for the second time? The other day, he was so concerned over one woman from China,” he said, adding that the prime minister should also visit KLIA again.

Puad was referring to the incident last month when Tiong admitted to being at the centre of a commotion with immigration officers at KLIA, in an attempt to intervene in a case where a Chinese national was allegedly prohibited entry into Malaysia.

Tiong was reported to have said that his visit to the airport had exposed a “culture of corruption by a few officials and the chronic abuse of power”.

The incident also prompted Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to pay a “surprise” visit to KLIA Terminal 1 to assess the performance of the immigration staff.