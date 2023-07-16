The home minister says if TikTok receives numerous complaints from users, it will block the account causing the issue.

PETALING JAYA: Home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail has denied the government’s involvement in blocking Kedah menteri besar Sanusi Nor’s TikTok account.

In a Facebook post, Saifuddin said the government has no power to ban any TikTok account in the country as the social media platform is owned by a tech firm from China, Bytedance Ltd.

“Does the Malaysian government have the power to block TikTok accounts? The answer is ‘no’,” he said.

He stated that TikTok, like other social media platforms, is subject to regulations set by its owner.

“If TikTok receives numerous reports and complaints from other users, then it will block the account that is causing the issue.

“So, it is the ‘public’ and not the government that blocks TikTok accounts. Members of the public file complaints and TikTok enforces the ban.

“We (the government) have other tasks to focus on,” he said.

Earlier, Sanusi had claimed that Malaysia was becoming like North Korea under the Pakatan Harapan government after his TikTok account was blocked.

Sanusi’s TikTok account, which had 432,700 followers, was reported to have become inaccessible since yesterday.

The PAS election director said the alleged ban reflected the government’s fear of media freedom and was a move to stop him and his coalition from countering attacks launched by their rivals on them.

Sanusi has since signed up for a new TikTok account, under the moniker @sanusimdnor74, which has garnered over 88,000 followers so far.