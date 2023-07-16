Khairy Jamaluddin says although Kedah menteri besar Sanusi Nor claims his statement was twisted, it is clear he was referring to the Selangor sultan.

PETALING JAYA: Former Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin has advised Sanusi Nor to conduct himself with more decorum in the political arena and not be too carried away with his bravado.

Khairy said the Kedah menteri besar received positive feedback from the “Keluar Sekejap” podcast audience last Thursday.

However, things took a sour turn following claims that Sanusi had insulted the Sultan of Selangor at a ceramah.

Khairy said although the PAS elections director claimed that his statement was twisted by rivals, it was clear that he was referring to the Selangor ruler, which led to over 50 police reports being lodged against him nationwide.

“I want to tell Sanusi, if he shows a little decorum, it won’t diminish his strength. I know he has a bit of a bravado character.

“If he maintains some decorum in his statements, it won’t affect the ‘gung-ho’ persona he portrays that is admired by many,” he said in the latest episode of the “Keluar Sekejap” podcast.

Sanusi had reportedly drawn a comparison between the Kedah and Selangor sultans and said the Kedah ruler would not have appointed Amirudin Shari as Selangor menteri besar.

Meanwhile, former Umno information chief Shahril Hamdan described Sanusi’s remarks as careless.

“It’s not a trivial matter. A sultan of that calibre would not choose a lacklustre menteri besar,” he said.

Police are currently probing Sanusi for offences related to race, religion and royalty (3R), with 57 reports received as of yesterday morning.

On Thursday, PAS spiritual leader Hashim Jasin told Sanusi to be mindful when making speeches and avoid controversial statements that touch on 3R.

On Friday, Sanusi said he had written to the Selangor sultan to apologise for his remarks and claimed that his statement was distorted by political rivals.