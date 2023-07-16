Anwar Ibrahim says it is important to strengthen unity among people of different races and religions.

IPOH: The patriotism spirit among Malaysians needs to be continuously nurtured to create a united society, said Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

He said it is also important to create a strong nation which requires strengthening unity among the various races and people practising many religions.

Therefore, he said all Malaysians should take the opportunity to celebrate the national month and fly the Jalur Gemilang to show their love for the country by participating in various organised programmes.

“We are blessed to be part of a sovereign and independent Malaysia.

“Indeed, independence should be appreciated as we can live comfortably, harmoniously and prosperously, with tolerance practised among the various races,” he said in his opening speech at the launch of the National Month and the Kibar Jalur Gemilang 2023 at Sultan Azlan Shah Circle, Meru Raya, today.

The text of his speech was read by deputy prime minister Fadillah Yusof, who officiated the event on his behalf, here today.

Also present was communications and digital minister Fahmi Fadzil, who is also the chairman of the National Day and Malaysia Day 2023 Celebrations Committee.

Perak menteri besar Saarani Mohamad, home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and local government development minister Nga Kor Ming were also in attendance.

Anwar said unity is a priceless blessing and an important asset to the country.

Therefore, he said that it needs to be nurtured so that Malaysia’s independence continues to be safeguarded. History has proven that the greatness of an empire is not only based on wise leadership but the spirit of identity and consensus of the people, he added.

Meanwhile, at the same event, Fadillah also flagged off the Kembara Merdeka and Jalur Gemilang 2023 convoy, which will tour all corners of the country in conjunction with the Merdeka month celebration.

Fahmi also urged the people to fly the Jalur Gemilang to enliven the National Month and Malaysia Day celebrations.

He said the flag should be flown proudly at houses, on vehicles, business premises and government buildings.

Among the activities lined up throughout this National Month are cheap sales, street soccer, free health screening, exhibitions and graffiti art performances.