Selangor police chief Hussein Omar Khan says the coach has not been arrested yet and witnesses will be summoned to assist in the probe.

PETALING JAYA: Police will summon all parties in a case involving a dodgeball coach, who allegedly sexually harassed several students at a primary school.

Selangor police chief Hussein Omar Khan said police had opened an investigation paper under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, Harian Metro reported.

“We will call all parties involved in the incident for questioning soon.

“For now, we have not arrested the coach yet and will call witnesses to assist in the investigation,” he said.

Yesterday, youth and sports minister Hannah Yeoh said a police report had been lodged against the dodgeball coach.

She said apart from this, the education ministry was also conducting its own investigation into the case.

Malaysian Association of Dodgeball president V Radhakrishnan was reported as saying that the victim was a primary school pupil and that the association had received a complaint from the school’s parent-teacher association co-curriculum bureau.