GURUN: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has called for unity government party leaders not to be on the defensive against attacks by the opposition when campaigning in the upcoming state elections.

He said Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN), especially Umno, should not give up and instead counter the attacks wholeheartedly.

“Previously, their propaganda was that they (Perikatan Nasional) were ‘clean’ and we did not say much. Some of our youngsters thought they were truly ‘clean’.

“However, as the finance minister, I have seen the files. Previously, I was the opposition leader, I attacked strongly, but it never occurred to me what they did.

“With gambling, people said it’s normal. During PN’s time, with PAS and Bersatu there, there were 22 special draws (by 4D numbers gaming operators).

“During our time, one of the first things I did with Datuk Zahid (deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi) was to reduce them to eight (draws). This is no small matter,” he said at the launch of the Kedah unity government election machinery in Guar Chempedak, near here, last night.

Anwar said the government had solved many issues and was still addressing problems in various fields, including in agriculture and transportation, in the last eight months since taking over Putrajaya.

He added that throughout his tenure as prime minister, there had never been any conflict over issues touching on Malays and Islam during Cabinet meetings.

“The unity government has never sacrificed the principles enshrined in the Federal Constitution. It’s just gossip (by PN) that we will betray our people’s trust.

“Show me an instance where we have betrayed Islam, state an example where we have neglected the Malays. There is none. There is only evil propaganda and slander out there.

“I urge the people of Kedah to rise up and reject such slander, such betrayal, and stand up for the good of the people,” he said.

Also present at the event were Amanah president Mohamad Sabu, Pakatan Harapan secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, Zahid, who is also Umno president, and other party leaders from the unity government.