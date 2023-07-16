A member of the Johor royal court said Sultan Ibrahim might have to keep his arm in a sling, but would take part in the Kembara Mahkota Johor road trip next month.

JOHOR BAHRU: The sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, will undergo surgery on his right shoulder at a private hospital in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday.

The surgery is for an old injury, said Dr Abdul Rahim Ramli, president of the Johor royal court council.

Rahim said the sultan would still attend the Kembara Mahkota Johor road trip and other programmes as scheduled next month.

“Post-surgery, Sultan Ibrahim might need to keep his arm in a sling following the doctor’s advice,” he said. However, it would not hinder him from performing his duties of meeting the people in every district.

The four-day Kembara Mahkota Johor, last held in 2019, is set to start on Aug 5.