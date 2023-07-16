The works ministry has received complaints from road users about work not done properly, says minister Alexander Nanta Linggi.

SHAH ALAM: Utility companies have been urged to carry out proper repairs and road resurfacing after digging up roads for maintenance work.

Works minister Alexander Nanta Linggi said the companies should follow standard procedures to ensure the safety of road users.

“I admit that we (the works ministry) have received complaints from road users because the work was not done properly.

“I remind the utility companies that they should not be complacent after the work is done and not let LLM (Malaysian Highway Authority) pay for any worse problems. This will compromise the safety and convenience of road users,” he told reporters here.

Nanta was here to open a new RM50 million intersection in Setia Alam which provides access to the North Klang Valley Expressway from the Eco Ardence housing estate in Setia Alam, Shah Alam.

The cost of the intersection was borne by property developer Eco World Development.

Nanta said the intersection would improve road safety by eliminating U-turns in front of the toll plaza, which poses a safety risk to road users. Construction began in September 2019 and was completed on March 26 this year.