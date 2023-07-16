Bersatu deputy president Ahmad Faizal Azumu says his focus remains on reclaiming Tambun, not on contesting in Negeri Sembilan.

PETALING JAYA: Bersatu deputy president Ahmad Faizal Azumu has reiterated that he will not be a candidate for the coming Negeri Sembilan state elections.

He said he would keep his personal focus on regaining the Tambun parliamentary seat, where he was defeated by Pakatan Harapan chairman Anwar Ibrahim in the 2022 general election.

Faizal, who is also called Peja, had won the seat in 2018 with a 5,320-vote majority against candidates from Barisan Nasional and PAS.

At the next election in November last year, he lost to Anwar by a 3,736-vote majority.

Faizal, who is the Negeri Sembilan chairman of Perikatan Nasional, said he was in Port Dickson to help PN win Negeri Sembilan, but not as a candidate.

Speaking at the launch of Port Dickson PN’s election machinery, he maintained that PN could secure an upset and wrest power in Negeri Sembilan from PH.

Faizal cited an unnamed survey which found a major change would take place with voters rejecting Barisan Nasional for allegedly cheating in GE15.

“There is a change in voter behaviour among all races, with people from the Malay, Chinese and Indian communities offering their support when we launched the state’s PN machinery last week,” he was quoted by the New Straits Times as saying.

“PN’s machinery will always leave the door open for opposing supporters, especially frustrated Umno folks. We welcome them to join and support us.”

He also hoped that PN members would not sabotage the party if they are not selected as candidates, and requested they accept party decisions.