Anwar Ibrahim says his unity government is committed to protecting the rights of all ethnic groups.

SUNGAI PETANI: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has stressed that the government’s efforts to eradicate hardcore poverty will be for people of all ethnic groups, not just one.

He said he is aware that certain parties claimed he was only protecting the interests of one racial community. However, the stance of the unity government is clear, to ensure the rights of all are protected under the Federal Constitution.

“Don’t ask me how much is the allocation for the Malays, Indians. I don’t care, there is an amount, if the names are certified, we will help. We will help all hardcore poor. We will help all Malaysians irrespective of their race,” he said during a get-together with the Indian community here tonight.

He said he had always opposed the narrow-minded racial sentiments of certain parties.

Anwar expressed his gratitude for the support from the Indian community and urged Indians in Kedah to give their backing to the unity government to ensure all planned development projects would come to fruition.

He also hopes to see the members of the Indian community, especially those living in estates, escape from the clutches of poverty.

At the event, Anwar presented awards to students from around Sungai Petani who excelled in the SPM examination. He also received a memorandum from the Kedah Indian community regarding economic, social and educational issues.