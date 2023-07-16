PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man claims Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional seem to be making the state polls all about Sanusi Nor.

GOMBAK: PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man says the continuous attacks against Sanusi Nor by rivals were due to his “prowess” in leading Kedah as its menteri besar.

The most recent episode, Tuan Ibrahim said, involved accusations that the PAS elections director had insulted the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Shaafuddin Idris Shah, with remarks regarding the appointment of the state’s menteri besar.

Tuan Ibrahim attributed the mounting attacks to Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional’s (BN) intent on capturing Kedah in the upcoming state elections.

“It’s as if this election is all about Sanusi. Why is that? It is because of his strong leadership and achievements.

“They (PH-BN) are not focusing on Kelantan. There have been no ceramah by PH there and the same goes for Terengganu. They’re intent on capturing Kedah,” he said during a Perikatan Nasional (PN) ceramah here last night.

The other three states going to the polls on Aug 12 are Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, and Penang, which were governed by PH prior to the dissolution of the state assemblies.

Yesterday, Inspector-General of Police Razarudin Husain revealed that the police have received 57 reports against Sanusi over his remarks on the Selangor sultan’s appointment of Amirudin Shari as menteri besar.

In a statement late on Friday, Sanusi said he had apologised to the Selangor ruler and explained the true meaning of his remarks regarding the appointment of the state’s menteri besar.

Tuan Ibrahim, who is also Kubang Kerian MP, defended Sanusi over his remarks, saying that the menteri besar was not insulting the ruler but that his words were being twisted by their political enemies.

He also commended Sanusi for promptly apologising to the Selangor ruler.