The prime minister says he is just accepting political realities for the sake of peace in the country.

KEPALA BATAS: Anwar Ibrahim said he has never used his authority as Prime Minister to betray the Malays and Islam.

He added that he was not belittling the position of the Malays and of Islam merely by backing Chow Kon Yeow to continue in office as Penang chief minister, Bernama reported.

“For eight months I have been asking in Parliament, what have I done to betray the Malays and Islam? Is it because I support the Penang Chief Minister?” he said in closing the Penang-level Malaysia Madani seminar here.

His support of Chow was not a betrayal of the Malay community, he said. “I am just accepting political realities. I want peace in the country.

“In all the other states, the Malays and Muslims hold very important positions such as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, finance minister, Chief Justice, Attorney-General, Bank Negara governor,” Anwar said.

On Friday, DAP announced that Chow would be nominated for a second term as chief minister should Pakatan Harapan be returned to power in next month’s state elections.

DAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook said the decision had received Anwar’s blessings as chairman of Pakatan Harapan.

Penang is the only state in which the head of government is a non-Malay politician. It is also the only West Malaysian state with a majority non-Malay population.