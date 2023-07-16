The incident happened when a 71-year-old lost control of his vehicle when backing out of his house.

CHUKAI: A nursery teacher and two children were slightly injured when a multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) crashed into a childcare centre in Taman Sri Cukai at 7.30am today.

Kemaman district police chief Hanyan Ramlan said a retired army man driving the MPV lost control of the vehicle when reversing out of his house, which was opposite the nursery.

He added that the nursery teacher injured her knee while the two children, aged one and three, suffered injuries to the face, head and back.

“Preliminary investigations found that the 71-year-old lost control of his vehicle when backing out of his house, resulting in the vehicle ramming into the nursery.

“The three victims received treatment at Hospital Kemaman,” he said when contacted today.