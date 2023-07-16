New rules that came into force on July 1 also state that customers must be told if spare parts being fitted are new, used or reconditioned.

KUALA LUMPUR: New regulations that came into force on July 1 now require workshops to display a list stating the names of mechanics and their qualifications that can be viewed by consumers.

Workshops must also state clearly whether the spare parts being fitted are new, used or reconditioned, said Salahuddin Ayub, the minister for domestic trade and cost of living, in a statement tonight.

He said the conditions were among several improvements contained in new consumer protection regulations that took effect on July 1.

He added that the new rules would encourage workshop owners to either hire qualified mechanics or help their mechanics to obtain proper qualifications.

The amended regulations were gazetted on June 22 last year but enforcement was postponed for a year to allow those affected to prepare for the changes, he said.