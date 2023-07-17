Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional are both keen on contesting the seat at the state assembly elections next month.

SEREMBAN: Pakatan Harapan’s Negeri Sembilan leadership will leave it to PH chairman Anwar Ibrahim to decide which party will contest the Lenggeng state seat in the legislative elections next month.

Negeri Sembilan PH chief Aminuddin Harun said the state party is leaving it to Anwar to announce the distribution of the 36 seats between member parties in the unity government coalition.

Anwar, who is prime minister, heads an alliance comprising PH, BN and East Malaysian parties in the unity federal government.

Aminuddin said the total included the Lenggeng state seat which is still undecided between either PH or Barisan Nasional, Bernama reported.

He said Anwar has yet to make a decision on the Lenggeng seat. “It is under the power of the president to announce it, as there are two parties claiming the seat now,” he told reporters.

He said PH is expected to announce its candidates for the state polls on July 20-21.

Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan was reported to have said that BN will contest 17 seats including Lenggeng, which was last won by an Amanah candidate in 2018.

State Amanah chairman MK Ibrahim Abd Rahman had also announced that the party would contest Klawang, Lenggeng and Paroi.

At the 2018 general election, PH won 20 seats in the 36-member state assembly, through DAP (11) PKR (6) and Amanah (3). BN won 16 seats comprising Umno (15) and MIC (1).