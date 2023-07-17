The investment, trade and industry minister says the Tesla decision would also apply to others who have technology that Malaysia seeks.

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has no intention to phase out the approved permit (AP) system for car imports, said investment, trade and industry minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz.

He said the system was still in effect even though the government is allowing global electric vehicle maker Tesla to sell cars in the country without the usual AP rules.

“We are not discussing that (abolishing the AP system) yet, (there is) no intention at this point in time,” he told reporters today.

The government had previously announced that Tesla was the first approved applicant of an initiative to help boost demand for battery electric vehicles and develop the support system for its adoption.

Tengku Zafrul said the AP system would still be in use even though the approved company is another car maker, as long as it brings the technology that Malaysia seeks.

“The AP (system) is still there. What we have announced is that we want them to bring in the technology. We are consistent not just to Tesla, but to whichever (company) that brings value, we are going to treat it consistently. It’s not exclusive for Tesla,” he explained.

Last Friday, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said the collaboration between the government and Tesla founder Elon Musk would create tens of thousands of skilled job opportunities in the country.