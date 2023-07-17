The Court of Appeal says the High Court’s rejection of the transfer application is not appealable.

PUTRAJAYA: The Court of Appeal today rejected a company director’s appeal to have her criminal breach of trust (CBT) and money laundering cases transferred to the High Court.

Tan Hoo Eng was charged in the Ipoh sessions court with 30 counts of CBT and 54 counts of money laundering involving more than RM25 million from her company, Blue Star Moulding Sdn Bhd.

In 2019, she asked for the cases to be moved to the High Court, claiming there were constitutional issues relating to the charges that warranted a hearing in the higher court. The application was rejected.

Today, an appeals court panel led by Justice Hadhariah Syed Ismail affirmed the High Court’s decision last year, saying that Tan’s appeal was incompetent.

“We agree with the prosecution’s submission that the High Court’s decision (rejecting the application to transfer) is not appealable,” she said.

Other judges who sat with Hadhariah were Justices Azman Abdullah and Azmi Ariffin.

Earlier today, deputy public prosecutor Ng Siew Wee told the court that Tan is entitled to raise constitutional issues before the sessions court.

“This is not a case where there is inconsistency in the Penal Code and money laundering laws.”

Meanwhile, Tan’s lawyer Gurbachan Singh said the sessions court has no jurisdiction to hear the constitutional issues that she wanted to raise.