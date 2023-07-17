Greenpeace Malaysia says many environmental issues should be tackled at state and local levels.

PETALING JAYA: Environmental activist Greenpeace Malaysia has urged voters to cast their ballot for election candidates who place priority on climate issues, and those committed to data transparency while implementing effective environmental policies.

Greenpeace Malaysia senior programme manager Thing Siew Shuen said the legislative assembly elections in six states next month “provide a crucial opportunity for people to make a real difference through their votes”.

He said state governments play a crucial role in land-use and land policies. Many environmental issues should be tackled at state and local levels.

Thing also said there was a need for assemblymen who could push for a Climate Change Act, Transboundary Haze Pollution or Clean Air Act and for the review of the Environmental Quality Act at the state level.

Voting takes place on Aug 12 to elect new members to the state assemblies of Kedah, Penang, Kelantan, Terengganu, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan.