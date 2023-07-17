An influencer is accused of making inappropriate comments about Young Syefura Othman’s clothing and body.

PETALING JAYA: An aide to DAP’s Young Syefura Othman has lodged a police report against a social media influencer for allegedly sexually harassing the Bentong MP.

The report was filed in Bentong, Pahang this afternoon.

The influencer is alleged to have made inappropriate comments about Young Syefura’s clothing and body when commenting on a speech she made at a ceramah in Kedah on Saturday.

“The remarks were rude, humiliating and have damaged her (Young Syefura) reputation,” said the aide, Noor Suhana Ishak in the report.

In the one-minute 35-second video that has gone viral, the influencer defended Kedah menteri besar Sanusi Nor after Young Syefura allegedly called him “uncouth”.

Earlier, Noor Suhana said such sexist behaviour should not be tolerated.

“As an influencer, he should use his platform to promote good. He should be wise in his judgement and not just say what he wants for clout, which has exposed his shallowness,” she said in a tweet.

“We can always agree to disagree, but it must be based on facts. However, this influencer is using sexist and vulgar words.”