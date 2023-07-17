DAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook speaks of renewal after three terms, urges candidates who are dropped to accept the decision.

PETALING JAYA: Fielding new faces in the upcoming Penang election is an inevitable part of the party’s “renewal” process in the state, DAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook said.

He also urged those who are not renominated as election candidates to accept the party’s decision.

“We have already led Penang for three terms and looking at a fourth term. We need renewal,” he said at a fundraising dinner in George Town.

“I hope that once we finalise the list (of candidates) everyone will accept the decision. It’s not a question of dropping people, more of renewal and having young blood in the lineup,” said Loke.

Loke also ruled out setting up a council for veteran state legislators who are not fielded. “I don’t want a government within a government, the chief minister and the executive councillors must be able to play their roles without hindrance,” he said.

Loke added that candidates would be announced next week at the earliest, with Penang DAP yet to submit their suggestions.

He said Pakatan Harapan chairman Anwar Ibrahim, who is also the prime minister, is focused on connecting with the Malay community in Penang to reassure them that they are not losing their political power and that DAP is not ruling the unity government, as rival bloc Perikatan Nasional has claimed.

“It’s not true. DAP is just a component within the unity government and we make decisions based on consensus. No single party can ever dictate to the government, our decisions are based on the Federal Constitution.”

State legislative elections are to be held concurrently in Penang, Kedah, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Kelantan and Terengganu on Aug 12.