Bersatu’s Adhif Syan Abdullah says he wants to focus on taking care of his child and mother who are unwell.

PETALING JAYA: A former assemblyman has denied rumours that he has been dropped as a candidate by Perikatan Nasional in the coming state election because of a three-year-old drug case.

Bersatu’s Adhif Syan Abdullah said he had decided to step aside as he wanted to focus on taking care of his child and mother who were unwell.

Adhif, the Dengkil assemblyman for a single term in 2018, said he had informed party president Muhyiddin Yassin of the matter.

He also said his drug case in 2020 had been classified as “No Further Action” after tests found that he had not consumed any banned substances.

“I just want to focus on my child and mother who are both unwell.

“Tan Sri (Muhyiddin) was initially reluctant to allow me to step aside, but after I explained my situation, he gave his blessing,” the former Selangor Bersatu Youth chief told FMT.

Last night, Muhyiddin announced that former domestic trade and consumer affairs secretary-general Jamil Salleh will defend the seat.

Jamil served as the ministry’s 12th secretary-general from 2016 before he retired in 2019.

Adhif said he hoped Jamil’s experience in government would give Bersatu an edge in the elections. He was certain that Jamil would be able to care for the 100,000 voters in the constituency.

He also said he has not ruled out a return to politics in the next general election.

“This (Dengkil) is my backyard. It is where I was raised and worked. I will never stop helping the party and the people here,” he said.