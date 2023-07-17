Education minister Fadhlina Sidek says she will not hesitate to take legal action on those spreading such statements.

PETALING JAYA: Education minister Fadhlina Sidek has demanded a public apology over social media postings claiming she had cursed Malays and Muslims in Penang who defended the azan (call to prayer).

She said police reports have been filed regarding the social media posts.

“Investigations are under way, and efforts are being made to locate the irresponsible individuals spreading this defamatory material,” she said.

She demanded a public apology within 24 hours, and for the posts to be taken down.

Fadhlina, who is Wanita PKR chief, said a police report had been lodged by Wanita PKR executive council member Farzana Hayani, who said the poster took Fadhlina’s remarks out of context.

In a special interview for the state elections next month, together with law and institutional reform minister Azalina Othman Said, Fadhlina had said “only Malay leaders who are despicable fail to defend Islam and the constitution”.