Infrastructure exco member says two cases within a few days necessitated the closure.

BALIK PULAU: Part of the federal road around the island from Jalan Balik Pulau to Teluk Bahang (route FT006) is closed to traffic following soil erosion and slope failure.

Infrastructure and transport committee chairman Zairil Khir Johari said a preliminary investigation by the public works department (JKR) found that the soil erosion had been caused by heavy rainfall since July 1.

He said JKR took immediate action, including canvas installation, traffic management and data collection, at section 46.80 of the road on July 1.

“The route was open to light vehicles, but due to another failure at section 45.40 on July 10, JKR has issued a notice to close part of the road completely,” he said in a statement today.

Zairil said RM1.7 million had been approved for repairs at the two sections, which would take between three and four months.

He said road users may take the alternative roads from Jalan Tun Sardon to Balik Pulau or Jalan Teluk Kumbar to Jalan Balik Pulau.