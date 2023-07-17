Party president Peter Anthony says Sabahans in Selangor, numbering more than 200,000, can help PH to retain the state.

PETALING JAYA: A Sabah party says it will deploy its machinery to help campaign for Pakatan Harapan and Barisan Nasional in Selangor ahead of the Aug 12 state election.

Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (KDM) president Peter Anthony said his party will help the two coalitions woo the support of the more than 200,000 Sabahans who now live and vote in Selangor.

“Such a big number of voters will strengthen the unity government led by Anwar Ibrahim and ensure that Selangor continues to be led by PH,” he told FMT.

The Melalap assemblyman said caretaker Selangor menteri besar Amirudin Shari had also expressed his commitment to developing a community hall especially for the Sabahan community in the state.

He said this was what the Sabahan community in Selangor, the majority of whom are Kadazan Dusun Murut, wanted.

“They asked that (the state government) consider setting up facilities like community halls and other welfare initiatives since they now reside in Selangor.

“The menteri besar had committed to build (the community hall) one month after the state election if PH and BN form the state government,” he said.

Sabah Umno had also said it will campaign for the two main coalitions in the unity government in the six state elections to be held.