The international human rights watchdog fears that Thuzar Maung and her family are at grave risk.

PETALING JAYA: International human rights watchdog Human Rights Watch (HRW) claims that a Myanmar refugee activist and her family were abducted by unidentified men at their home in Malaysia.

FMT has reached out to the home ministry and police for comment.

According to HRW, activist Thuzar Maung, her husband Saw Than Tin Win and their three children were abducted from their home in Ampang Jaya on July 4.

The group cited CCTV footage and witness accounts, adding that Thuzar was an outspoken supporter of the pro-democracy movement in Myanmar.

“We fear that Thuzar and her family were abducted in a planned operation and are at grave risk. The Malaysian government should urgently act to locate the family and ensure their safety,” said HRW’s Asia director, Elaine Pearson, in a statement.

The group claimed that a car had entered their gated community at about 4.30pm on July 4, purportedly telling security guards that they were the police.

“Two hours later, Thuzar was on the phone with a friend, who heard Thuzar yell to her husband that unknown men were entering the house, before the call got disconnected.

“Later that day, the same car and two cars owned by Thuzar’s family were seen leaving the compound,” HRW claimed.

It said CCTV footage from the security booth captured the licence plate of the “police” car, and claimed that Malaysian police have since identified as fake

Thuzar is a long-time advocate for democracy in Myanmar and refugee and migrant rights in Malaysia.

She chairs the Myanmar Muslim Refugee Community and Myanmar Migrant Workers Committee, and has also worked closely with Myanmar’s opposition, the National Unity Government of Myanmar.

Thuzar fled Myanmar in 2015. She and her family are recognised by the United Nations High Commission For Refugees as refugees in Malaysia.