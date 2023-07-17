Women, family and community development minister Nancy Shukri says the number of homes for the aged is not enough to meet demand.

KEPALA BATAS: The women, family and community development ministry has called for organisations, especially those from the private sector, to establish more senior care centres nationwide.

Its minister, Nancy Shukri, said these centres could also offer support to people with disabilities as they too need close monitoring.

“Working adults prefer to send their aged parents or family members to such centres because they are confident their loved ones will be well taken care of,” she told reporters during a visit to the privately owned Damai Permai Care Centre here.

There are 393 elderly care centres registered under the Care Centres Act 1993, but it is still a low number considering the number of people who currently need or want such services, she said.

“No doubt we already have elderly care centres under the social welfare department, but those who can afford it prefer to send their parents to private facilities,” she said.