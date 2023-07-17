Saarani Mohamad says DAP ‘taikos’ Nga Kor Ming and Ngeh Koo Ham have been openly stating their party’s support for him.

KUALA LUMPUR: All is well within the Perak “unity” government, with menteri besar Saarani Mohamad saying this is evidence that Barisan Nasional and Pakatan Harapan can work together in harmony.

The Perak BN chairman said he has not faced any pressure from Umno’s former sworn enemy, DAP, since BN and PH formed the state government after the 15th general election (GE15).

“Nga Kor Ming and Ngeh Koo Ham, who are the DAP ‘taikos’ (big brothers) in Perak, have been going all over the state saying, ‘DAP fully supports Saarani’,” he said in an interview with FMT.

Saarani also dismissed claims that Umno leaders have become DAP’s “puppets” in the government or were bowing to pressure from the party.

“There’s no such thing, DAP has never demanded anything from me,” he said.

He said differences in opinion among members of the state executive council was normal, but it has never grown into thumping tables or full blown arguments.

The establishment of the Perak government by BN and PH on Nov 21 preceded the federal government’s formation and Anwar Ibrahim’s appointment as the prime minister.

Saarani was first appointed the Perak menteri besar in December 2020 after his predecessor, Bersatu deputy president Ahmad Faizal Azumu, lost a vote of confidence in the state assembly.

Perikatan Nasional won the most state seats in Perak in GE15 with 26, edging out PH, which had 24. BN, which had nine seats, chose to form the state government with PH on Nov 21.

Saarani said PH showed a level of readiness to work with BN by offering BN the menteri besar’s post, among others, adding that the sultan of Perak had hoped for the state government to be formed quickly after GE15.

“The other group did not offer anything,” he said, referring to PN. “The sultan of Perak was caring about his people and did not want any sort of crisis.

“I know I’ve been ridiculed and insulted by people who don’t understand the situation, but that’s fine as long as I know it was the right decision,” the Perak Umno chief said.