Selangor menteri besar Amirudin Shari says at least 3,000 workers are needed for the construction of the project.

SHAH ALAM: The Shah Alam International Logistics Hub (SAILH) – a development project in Section 16 here with an estimated investment value of around RM2 billion – is expected to create 5,000 new job opportunities by 2028, according to Selangor menteri besar Amirudin Shari.

He said the logistics hub, fully owned by Global Vision Logistics Sdn Bhd (GVL), will be built on a 28.7ha site with the first phase expected to be completed by 2025.

“I look at the development of this hub as a way to create more for the people of Selangor and in the first phase 3,000 jobs will be offered,” he told reporters at the SAILH launch here.

The first phase of SAILH will include a four-storey warehouse complex, a four-storey car park facility and a single-storey office building, along with additional structures for testing and certification purposes.

Bernama previously reported that IJM Construction Sdn Bhd had won a contract worth RM654 million from GVL to develop the first phase of SAILH, which is the country’s first certified green logistics hub and one of the largest in the Asean region.

Meanwhile, Amirudin said the services sector is becoming more attractive and is expected to continue growing over the next four or five years.

“The services sector contributes 60% of Selangor’s economic development and its growth has increased by 13%, in line with global trends.

“Selangor is also moving towards and almost on par with Singapore in terms of the transition from manufacturing to services,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said the stalled Rumah Selangorku housing project in Morib has been brought to the attention of the local government development ministry.

He said the issue of stalled housing projects needs to be resolved between the state and federal governments.

“It is being examined by the Selangor housing and property board and we are taking several aggressive actions.

“We don’t have many projects like this but Morib is one of the largest. So, I will request that the ministry prioritise it,” he added.