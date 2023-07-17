Kedah Barisan Nasional chief Mahdzir Khalid said issues raised must be answered and not avoided with claims of defamation.

PETALING JAYA: Kedah Barisan Nasional has called for answers from caretaker menteri besar Sanusi Nor over allegations on the theft of rare earth elements in Sik.

Kedah Barisan Nasional chief Mahdzir Khalid said Sanusi and his party PAS should not counter any allegations by claiming they were being defamed, Sinar Harian reported.

Sanusi should investigate the issues that occur within his government and “clarify every allegation, including the questions raised by PKR secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, in order to provide an accurate understanding of the issue”, said Mahdzir.

“Saifuddin’s statement was made in an open forum, and there are even supporting documents for the questions raised, so he has facts, and there is no defamation involved,” he was quoted as saying.

Mahdzir also accused PAS of deliberately manipulating the narrative by alleging that Sanusi was being defamed.

He told PAS to lodge a police report or bring the case to court if the party believes the state government or Sanusi was being defamed.

On Saturday, Saifuddin revealed that the state government investment arm Menteri Besar Incorporated had been penalised with a compound notice amounting to RM500,000 in October last year for being involved in the theft of rare earth elements in Kampung Chong, Sik.

However, Kedah PAS chief Ahmad Yahaya described the allegation as a political attack against Sanusi to undermine his government’s reputation.

Mahdzir said standard procedures should be followed before any approval is granted to carry out mining of rare earth elements.