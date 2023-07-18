Saarani Mohamad says, as menteri besar, his only focus is on developing the state.

KUALA LUMPUR: Perak menteri besar Saarani Mohamad has brushed aside speculation that his government could collapse, saying he is confident he will see out a full term in the post.

He said Barisan Nasional assembly members in Perak remained committed to defending the state unity government.

“I don’t care about these claims which are merely aimed at giving my assemblymen a bad reputation,” the Perak BN chief told FMT in an interview.

“Firstly, because I know it would never happen. People who are smart know it can never happen because we already have the anti-hopping law.”

The law was passed by the state assembly last October. It prevents defections of assembly members crossing party lines.

Saarani said speculation about his government’s collapse was simply aimed at distracting him from matters affecting Perak’s development.

“I’m just focusing on my job as menteri besar, which is to develop the state,” he said.

Saarani was appointed Perak menteri besar for a second time in November after receiving Pakatan Harapan’s support to form the state government.

Perikatan Nasional won 26 state seats in Perak in the 2022 general election, edging out PH, which had 24. However, BN, which had nine seats, chose to form the state government with PH on Nov 21.

In May, Perak PAS commissioner Razman Zakaria warned Saarani not to take for granted the support he has from government assemblymen, saying they may have a change of heart.

Razman claimed that he had met a few government assemblymen, but declined to reveal what was discussed.

The state opposition leader also said he would welcome defectors wanting a change in government into the PN fold.