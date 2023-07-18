B Sathianathan coached the national team from 2007 to 2009.

PETALING JAYA: Former national football team coach B Sathianathan has died.

Sathianathan, who coached the national team from 2007 to 2009, was 65.

His death was confirmed by Bernama.

Football Association of Malaysia media, communications and public relations committee chairman A Christopher Raj also tweeted that Sathianathan died today.

“Rest in Peace Anna (older brother), you fought a good fight,” he tweeted.

It was previously reported that Sathianathan was battling cancer.

Sathianathan led Kelantan to the 2010 Malaysia Cup title before winning the Premier League with the Malaysian Armed Forces in 2012 and Felda United in 2018.

In his playing days, Sathianathan turned out for Negeri Sembilan and Melaka. He also earned 15 caps for the national team.

