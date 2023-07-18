A policeman with the Gombak district police said the FRU units are on standby to ensure no provocative incidents occur.

GOMBAK: The police have deployed the Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) at the Gombak district police station, to ensure no untoward incidents tomorrow, when Perikatan Nasional election director Sanusi Nor is expected to be charged in the Selayang sessions court.

A policeman who declined to be named said the police had deployed the riot squad to stand by in case of any provocative incidents. “The FRU were deployed to ensure safety and security is maintained, and to ensure no provocations occur,” he told FMT.

On social media, a message was widely shared claiming that PAS was calling out over 20,000 members from Kedah and Selangor to stage a protest. However, PAS has denied sending such a message, saying that “dirty politics is being played”.

The policeman declined to reveal the strength of the FRU deployment.

However, Malaysia Gazette reported that over five FRU trucks and vehicles of the police light strike force had been spotted entering the Gombak district police station.

Sanusi, who is caretaker Kedah menteri besar, is expected to face two charges before two sessions court judges tomorrow.

The charges are believed to be in relation to remarks about the Sultan of Selangor, which have resulted in numerous police reports being lodged against him.