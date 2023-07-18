S Gabriel is accused of causing the death of E Komathy at a house in Ladang Waldbrook, Sitiawan, on July 10.

MANJUNG: A security guard at an entertainment club was charged in the magistrates’ court here today with murdering his wife by setting her on fire last week.

S Gabriel, 28, nodded when the charge was read out to him before magistrate T Kavitha.

He was charged with causing the death of E Komathy, 33, at a house in Ladang Waldbrook, Sitiawan, between 6.30pm and 7pm on July 10.

Gabriel, who was not represented, was charged with murder under the Penal Code. No plea was taken as murder falls under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

Deputy public prosecutor Rishan Kumar prosecuted.

The court set Sept 18 for mention.

In another court, Gabriel was charged with self-administration of methamphetamine and amphetamine.

The offence was allegedly committed at Pantai Remis police headquarters on July 12.

He pleaded guilty to the charge before magistrate Nurul Izalina Rajaai, who set Oct 25 for next mention, pending submission of the chemist’s report.